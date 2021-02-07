Sign up
108 / 365
On this day 2018
I was looking through my archives and this image popped up. This is inside the cathedral in Buenos Aires on 7th Feb 2018. One of my favourite images from an amazing trip that winter.
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
Kas
ace
@wag864
Update January 2021: In 2020 my photography fell flat - working as a keyworker in the health sector drained a lot of my energy and...
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
7th February 2018 3:13pm
Tags
church
,
cathedral
,
city
,
architecture
,
faith
