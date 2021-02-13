Sign up
On this day 2020 - Melbourne
Today last year we landed in Melbourne for a few days and had a great time wandering the centre. We came across a street dedicated to graffiti and street art - what a delightful and colourful space.
Kas
@wag864
Update January 2021: In 2020 my photography fell flat - working as a health professional drained a lot of my energy and I struggled to...
Tags
street
,
australia
,
city
,
travel
