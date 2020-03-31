Sign up
8/365 The End is Near
Not looking too healthy - some final shots before the scissors came out and pruned away! Hopefully life will come back - but my greenfingers history is not too good!
31st March 2020
31st Mar 20
Kas
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
New Year - 2020
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
31st March 2020 7:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
flower
,
rose
