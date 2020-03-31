Previous
8/365 The End is Near by wag864
141 / 365

8/365 The End is Near

Not looking too healthy - some final shots before the scissors came out and pruned away! Hopefully life will come back - but my greenfingers history is not too good!
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Kas

@wag864
