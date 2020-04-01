Previous
Next
9/365 Up Close by wag864
142 / 365

9/365 Up Close

Using macro lens inside the pot pourri bowl. Great shapes to explore in there!!
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Kas

@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise