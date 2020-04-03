Previous
11/365 Losing marbles
11/365 Losing marbles

Made it to the end of week 2 of lockdown at the hospital and everyone safe so far. Trying times, and mental strain being tested! But it's Friday!!!
3rd April 2020

Kas

Dianne
Hang in there and keep those spare marbles handy! We are 10 days into our NZ lockdown. Hospital workers are so much admired for their front line work. Take care.
April 3rd, 2020  
