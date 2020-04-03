Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
144 / 365
11/365 Losing marbles
Made it to the end of week 2 of lockdown at the hospital and everyone safe so far. Trying times, and mental strain being tested! But it's Friday!!!
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kas
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
144
photos
63
followers
61
following
39% complete
View this month »
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
New Year - 2020
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
3rd April 2020 8:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
marbles
,
selfie
Dianne
Hang in there and keep those spare marbles handy! We are 10 days into our NZ lockdown. Hospital workers are so much admired for their front line work. Take care.
April 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close