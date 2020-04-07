Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
148 / 365
15/365 - Out for a walk
A beautiful spring day, and an opportunity to get out and about with one of our residents. Luckily the grounds at the hospital are extensive and therefore easy to comply with social distancing.
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kas
ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
975
photos
64
followers
64
following
40% complete
View this month »
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
Latest from all albums
143
144
145
95
146
147
148
149
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
New Year - 2020
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
8th April 2020 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
spring
,
countryside
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close