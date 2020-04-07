Previous
15/365 - Out for a walk by wag864
148 / 365

15/365 - Out for a walk

A beautiful spring day, and an opportunity to get out and about with one of our residents. Luckily the grounds at the hospital are extensive and therefore easy to comply with social distancing.
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

Kas

ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
