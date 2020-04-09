Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
150 / 365
17/365 - Closed, all is silent
One of the few businesses in the village , all closed for the foreseeable.
9th April 2020
9th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kas
ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
977
photos
66
followers
48
following
41% complete
View this month »
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
Latest from all albums
145
95
146
147
148
149
150
151
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
New Year - 2020
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
4th April 2020 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
business
,
machinery
,
industry
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close