153 / 365
20/365 - One more closed access during lockdown
Safety first!
Happy Easter everyone. 🐣✝️
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
Kas
ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
Views
2
Album
New Year - 2020
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
12th April 2020 1:23pm
Tags
b&w
,
gate
,
countryside
,
padlock
,
sixws-104
