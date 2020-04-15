Sign up
Previous
Next
156 / 365
15/4 - Room with a view
View from the living room - garden needs a bit of a weeding! Lockdown and summer project. Chainsaw already blunted!!
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
0
0
Kas
ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
983
photos
67
followers
48
following
43% complete
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
Views
5
Album
New Year - 2020
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
19th April 2020 1:25am
Tags
nature
,
view
,
landscape
,
garden
,
countryside
