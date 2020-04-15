Previous
15/4 - Room with a view by wag864
156 / 365

15/4 - Room with a view

View from the living room - garden needs a bit of a weeding! Lockdown and summer project. Chainsaw already blunted!!
15th April 2020

Kas

ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
