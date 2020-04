20/4 - What you see

“While there is perhaps a province in which the photograph can tell us nothing more than what we see with our own eyes, there is another in which it proves to us how little our eyes permit us to see.”

― Dorothea Lange



Dorothea Lange, (born May 26, 1895, Hoboken, New Jersey, U.S.—died October 11, 1965, San Francisco, California), American documentary photographer whose portraits of displaced farmers during the Great Depression greatly influenced later documentary and journalistic photography.