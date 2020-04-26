Sign up
26/4 - Welcome to the country
This is what happens to plastic bags if not disposed of properly. Sadly the state of this fence with the debris is the fault of a local pallet recycle business. Irony or what?!
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
Kas
ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
991
photos
67
followers
48
following
1
New Year - 2020
Canon EOS M50
26th April 2020 1:44pm
Tags
rubbish
,
b&w
,
country
,
landscape
,
environment
,
litter
