Previous
Next
26/4 - Welcome to the country by wag864
165 / 365

26/4 - Welcome to the country

This is what happens to plastic bags if not disposed of properly. Sadly the state of this fence with the debris is the fault of a local pallet recycle business. Irony or what?!
26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

Kas

ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise