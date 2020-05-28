Day 6 - Keeping the Loo Rolls Rolling

#legokeyworkers Day 6 -Luciano (Luc) the Lorry Driver. PhotoNinja caught up with Luc (maintaining social distancing) while he was waiting on his lorry being loaded. "Looks like a valuable loads there Luc?" "Sure is!! Although if you do the maths folks must be 'busy' about 20 times a day LOL!! No need to panic - I'm on the case. My next loo roll run leaves in about 30mins! Caio."

"Keep up the good work Luciano and all lorry drivers. You are saluted!!"

P.S. PhotoNinja didn't get any freebies today!