Day 7 - Another JustMunch Delivery by wag864
Day 7 - Another JustMunch Delivery


#legokeyworkers Day 7 - Joe from JustMunch. PhotoNinja caught up with Joe (maintaining social distancing) while he was delivering a sneaky pizza to Anna at no.29 "Delivering a wee tasty bite to folks helps keep up the morale, and the pepperoni has been a particular best seller. For some, I've been their only contact during the week, and if a take away helps people feel good, then keep calling, and I'll keep delivering."
"Keep up the good work Joe from JustMunch. You are saluted!!"
P.S. PhotoNinja didn't get any freebies today again!
@wag864
