Day 8 - Time for a break



#legokeyworkers Day 8 - Russ from the local Resilience Group. PhotoNinja caught up with Russ (maintaining social distancing) while he was getting yet another food parcel sorted to deliver to a local resident struggling to get out to the shops. On such a hot day, PhotoNinja took a break and sat and had an ice cream with Russ before he got on with doing great things in his community!

"Keep up the good work Russ and everyone helping out in their communities. Unsung heroes! You are saluted!!"