Day 10 - Dr On Call by wag864
179 / 365

Day 10 - Dr On Call


#legokeyworkers Day 10 - Doctor Drake. PhotoNinja caught up with Dr Drake as he headed home after another long shift in the ER. "A chap came to my clinic today and said “it hurts when I touch my neck, my arm or my chest”. Took me a moment, but my diagnosis was “you’ve broken your finger.” We need to keep up with the humour and spread some laughter! That's my medicine to everyone. Stay safe, follow the guidelines. We are getting there!"
"Keep up the good work Doctor Drake You're doing a great job. You are saluted!!"
