3/6/20 - Firefighters to the rescue

Legokeyworkers - Day 11 - Fred and Frieda Firefighters. PhotoNinja joined our intrepid duo on an evening rescue mission. "Virus or not, we still have to carry on doing what we do best. Rescue missions, fire fighting missions and protecting people. Nothing stops us!" And tonight flopsy was returned safe and sound to her family. How she managed to climb a tree - well that's a story for another day!

"Keep up the good work Fred and Frieda and all Firefighters. You're doing a great job. You are saluted!!"

(Catching up with posts)