181 / 365
1/8/20 - Urban Landscape
Finally out for lunch in Glasgow today and a chance to experience some normal again, and take some shots of the bendy bridge from the side of the River Clyde.
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
0
0
Kas
ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
49% complete
