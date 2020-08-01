Previous
Next
1/8/20 - Urban Landscape by wag864
181 / 365

1/8/20 - Urban Landscape

Finally out for lunch in Glasgow today and a chance to experience some normal again, and take some shots of the bendy bridge from the side of the River Clyde.
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Kas

ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise