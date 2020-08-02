Previous
2/8/20 - Driftwood by wag864
2/8/20 - Driftwood

Headed over to Ayr for a walk along the beach - first time since lockdown. Windy, dark seas, and not sunbathing weather - but what a sight for sore eyes. It's been a while old friend.
Islandgirl
Beautiful beach scene............nice to see you back!
August 3rd, 2020  
