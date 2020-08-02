Sign up
2/8/20 - Driftwood
Headed over to Ayr for a walk along the beach - first time since lockdown. Windy, dark seas, and not sunbathing weather - but what a sight for sore eyes. It's been a while old friend.
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
Kas
@wag864
1008
photos
63
followers
48
following
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
New Year - 2020
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Tags
beach
,
landscape
,
summer
,
seaside
,
scotland
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful beach scene............nice to see you back!
August 3rd, 2020
