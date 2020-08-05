Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
185 / 365
Another Dismal Day
In Greenock. The rain was coming, the sky overcast, and intermittent sunshine! A typical summer's day in west central Scotland. Patiently waiting for summer to make an appearance.
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kas
ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
1011
photos
63
followers
48
following
50% complete
View this month »
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
New Year - 2020
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
28th July 2020 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
town
,
landscape
,
scotland
,
urban
,
countryside
,
seascape
Helen Jane
ace
Yes, it is rather like that in Cheshire too. Although we dont have such a view over the bay which must surely compensate for inclement weather.
August 5th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
awesome capture
August 5th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close