Another Dismal Day by wag864
185 / 365

Another Dismal Day

In Greenock. The rain was coming, the sky overcast, and intermittent sunshine! A typical summer's day in west central Scotland. Patiently waiting for summer to make an appearance.
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Kas

ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
50% complete

Helen Jane ace
Yes, it is rather like that in Cheshire too. Although we dont have such a view over the bay which must surely compensate for inclement weather.
August 5th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
awesome capture
August 5th, 2020  
