WOW - there is a sun after all
Made the most of such a beautiful day and drove up to the Kelpies (water horses) for some photos - however it was too busy and although people were generally keeping their distance, just a bit too many folks for me.
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
Kas
ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
1014
photos
63
followers
48
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
New Year - 2020
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
8th August 2020 3:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
landscape
,
architecture
,
summer
,
statues
,
scotland
marlboromaam
ace
Wow! What a scene! I'm not too fond of crowds either. Beautiful background and those horse heads are very interesting.
August 8th, 2020
