WOW - there is a sun after all by wag864
WOW - there is a sun after all

Made the most of such a beautiful day and drove up to the Kelpies (water horses) for some photos - however it was too busy and although people were generally keeping their distance, just a bit too many folks for me.
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Kas

ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
marlboromaam ace
Wow! What a scene! I'm not too fond of crowds either. Beautiful background and those horse heads are very interesting.
August 8th, 2020  
