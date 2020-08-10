Previous
Next
by wag864
190 / 365

#legokeyworkers. Binman Bob was deployed up Loch Lomondside near Balmaha at the weekend because of all the lazy visitors thinking it is OK to chuck every bit of litter away and leave the area like a rubbish dump. PhotoNinja caught up with Bob who was livid. "It's a real shame that people can't take some care and take a wee bit of responsibility. Shame on each and every person who carelessly throws away their rubbish without any thought of the consequences!" Well said Bob. Couldn't have said it better.
Keep up the good work. You are continually saluted.
p.s. PhotoNinja got her gloves and rubbish picker from the car and helped out.
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Kas

ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise