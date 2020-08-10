#legokeyworkers. Binman Bob was deployed up Loch Lomondside near Balmaha at the weekend because of all the lazy visitors thinking it is OK to chuck every bit of litter away and leave the area like a rubbish dump. PhotoNinja caught up with Bob who was livid. "It's a real shame that people can't take some care and take a wee bit of responsibility. Shame on each and every person who carelessly throws away their rubbish without any thought of the consequences!" Well said Bob. Couldn't have said it better.

Keep up the good work. You are continually saluted.

p.s. PhotoNinja got her gloves and rubbish picker from the car and helped out.