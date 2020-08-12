Sign up
A walk on the wild side
My garden is a wee bit unkempt and full of nature's rejects - however, it does open up one or two photo opportunities. Thistles transforming!
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
Kas
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
Tags
nature
,
landscape
,
thistle
,
garden
,
summer
