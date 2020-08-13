Sign up
Chasing the evening sun
A last minute grab of the camera and car keys for a scoot around the area to try and get some late evening sun - however the sun went behind the clouds and no last minute colour show! C'est la vie!
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
Kas
ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
1017
photos
64
followers
49
following
Tags
sunset
,
landscape
,
summer
,
scotland
,
lanarkshire
,
scenesoftheroad-23
Christine
ace
This is a lovely calm shot
August 13th, 2020
