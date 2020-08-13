Previous
Chasing the evening sun by wag864
191 / 365

Chasing the evening sun

A last minute grab of the camera and car keys for a scoot around the area to try and get some late evening sun - however the sun went behind the clouds and no last minute colour show! C'est la vie!
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

@wag864
Christine ace
This is a lovely calm shot
August 13th, 2020  
