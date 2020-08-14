Previous
A macro kinda day by wag864
193 / 365

A macro kinda day

Up close and personal with the little field daisies this afternoon. It's an interesting world when you zoom in there!
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Kas

ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
Photo Details

