Did someone mention birthday?

A wee collage of my out-of-lockdown birthday dinner from last night. I made the booking some 2 months ago - with fingers crossed and optimism on my side. And we made it!! Another year wiser - or at least that's my story and I'm sticking to it. Off out to play with my new lens now. Lockdown birthdays aren't quite as bad as I'd thought!! Hope you all have a wonderful weekend.