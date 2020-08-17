Previous
The mighty river keeps on flowing. by wag864
197 / 365

The mighty river keeps on flowing.

Finally - some dry weather to get out for a few hours. The River Clyde, Glasgow with the Squinty Bridge, The Clyde Crane and the Exhibition Centre in the distance.

Thank you for all your comments and likes. Today is catch up day this week.
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice shot
August 23rd, 2020  
