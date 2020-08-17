Sign up
The mighty river keeps on flowing.
Finally - some dry weather to get out for a few hours. The River Clyde, Glasgow with the Squinty Bridge, The Clyde Crane and the Exhibition Centre in the distance.
Thank you for all your comments and likes. Today is catch up day this week.
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
Kas
ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
Tags
buildings
,
river
,
city
,
architecture
,
scotland
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
August 23rd, 2020
