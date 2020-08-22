Previous
Wow! I want one of those... by wag864
202 / 365

Wow! I want one of those...

Off out for dinner with friends to Maidens in Ayrshire and time for a quick walk to the shoreline to see if anything interesting. And I found this! Some very lucky people get to live here.

Thank you for all your comments. They are so very much appreciated.
