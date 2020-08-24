Sign up
204 / 365
All things fade
My birthday flowers sadly faded and the roses did not fully bloom. A chance to practice with new lens an handheld to see how close I can go.
Many thanks for all your comments and likes, they are all so encouraging and appreciated.
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
Kas
ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
1030
photos
64
followers
52
following
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
Views
5
Album
New Year - 2020
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
24th August 2020 1:05am
Tags
b&w
,
life
,
nature
,
flowers
,
rose
