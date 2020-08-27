Previous
Home. Where heart and spirit soar. by wag864
207 / 365

Home. Where heart and spirit soar.

Loch Lomond. Finally made it back today after too many months of not being able to travel here. My favourite place. Ben Lomond in the distance - and such a clear view of it today. Normally hidden in mist and clouds.
27th August 2020

wag864
