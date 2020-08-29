Previous
Two wheels, one engine, no limits. by wag864
Two wheels, one engine, no limits.

A very cool bike, very loved by it's owner. Super shiny, and oozing kerb appeal.
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Kas

ace
@wag864
