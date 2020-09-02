Previous
The Glasgow Underground - a subterranean world by wag864
The Glasgow Underground - a subterranean world

September and a month of nifty fifty and SOOC. Braving the city centre (Glasgow) and trying for some decent street views. This is the entry into the subway - a change from dark and dingy!

Joining Richard's NF-SOOC September
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43961/nf-sooc-september-2020
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Kas

ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
This is a great black and white! I like the curves and patterns.
September 5th, 2020  
