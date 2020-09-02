Sign up
211 / 365
The Glasgow Underground - a subterranean world
September and a month of nifty fifty and SOOC. Braving the city centre (Glasgow) and trying for some decent street views. This is the entry into the subway - a change from dark and dingy!
Joining Richard's NF-SOOC September
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43961/nf-sooc-september-2020
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Kas
ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
4
1
New Year - 2020
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
5th September 2020 1:09am
b&w
,
street
,
city
,
transport
,
glasgow
,
nf-sooc-2020
marlboromaam
ace
This is a great black and white! I like the curves and patterns.
September 5th, 2020
