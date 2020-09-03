Previous
Next
Once upon a time spelling mattered. by wag864
212 / 365

Once upon a time spelling mattered.

September and a month of nifty fifty and SOOC. The board outside the store - for all to see. Spelling and grammar is a particular bug bear for me, so this made me laugh and despair at the same time.

Joining Richard's NF-SOOC September
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43961/nf-sooc-september-2020
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Kas

ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
I know what you mean about laughing and despairing at the same time. Sign of the times - on your photo and the grammar!
September 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise