Once upon a time spelling mattered.
September and a month of nifty fifty and SOOC. The board outside the store - for all to see. Spelling and grammar is a particular bug bear for me, so this made me laugh and despair at the same time.
Joining Richard's NF-SOOC September
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43961/nf-sooc-september-2020
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
Tags
b&w
,
city
,
language
,
niftyfifty
,
nf-sooc-2020
marlboromaam
ace
I know what you mean about laughing and despairing at the same time. Sign of the times - on your photo and the grammar!
September 5th, 2020
