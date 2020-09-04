Previous
Next
All those birds and no Hitchcock! by wag864
213 / 365

All those birds and no Hitchcock!

Glasgow - George Square.

September and a month of nifty fifty and SOOC.

Joining Richard's NF-SOOC September
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43961/nf-sooc-september-2020
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Kas

ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Wonderful black and white! I see very little on 365. Beautiful building with all those lovely people!
September 5th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
he's hiding
September 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise