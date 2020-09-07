Previous
One more season is fading away by wag864
216 / 365

One more season is fading away

All the colour is fading and the summer is definitely passed us by.

Nifty fifty SOOC for the month of September.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Photo Details

