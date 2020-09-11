Previous
Just go with the flow by wag864
220 / 365

Just go with the flow

Along the canal at Falkirk - and all the tourist barges are roped up. Business not flowing much these days - another sad reflection of COVID and the impact.
Nifty fifty sooc - September challenge
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Photo Details

