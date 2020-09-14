Previous
Next
Hills and trees and brush by wag864
223 / 365

Hills and trees and brush

Set camera to b&w so no colour options. Light was poor and countryside looked quite drab and flat. Desperate to edit!!! But no!!!
Nifty fifty sooc September challenge
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Kas

ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise