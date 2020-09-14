Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
223 / 365
Hills and trees and brush
Set camera to b&w so no colour options. Light was poor and countryside looked quite drab and flat. Desperate to edit!!! But no!!!
Nifty fifty sooc September challenge
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kas
ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
1050
photos
63
followers
51
following
61% complete
View this month »
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
New Year - 2020
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
12th September 2020 4:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
landscape
,
scotland
,
countryside
,
farmland
,
nf-sooc-2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close