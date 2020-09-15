Previous
Next
Abandoned and left to rot by wag864
224 / 365

Abandoned and left to rot

Even in the countryside humankind leave all sorts of items in their wake as they pass through. This used to be at the entrance to an opencast mining site - no longer a working mine, and security cabins just left in the field.

nifty fifty sooc September challenge
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Kas

ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise