Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
224 / 365
Abandoned and left to rot
Even in the countryside humankind leave all sorts of items in their wake as they pass through. This used to be at the entrance to an opencast mining site - no longer a working mine, and security cabins just left in the field.
nifty fifty sooc September challenge
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kas
ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
1050
photos
63
followers
51
following
61% complete
View this month »
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
New Year - 2020
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
13th September 2020 7:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
scotland
,
countryside
,
nf-sooc-2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close