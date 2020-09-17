Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
226 / 365
Patience, patience and more patience
Lovingly restoring this old boat, getting it ready for the new coat of paint. (St Monans Harbour, Fife)
Nifty fifty September challenge.
Sorry for the massive upload - catching up.
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kas
ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
1055
photos
63
followers
51
following
62% complete
View this month »
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
New Year - 2020
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
18th September 2020 4:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
harbour
,
transport
,
scotland
,
fife
,
nf-sooc-2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close