Previous
Next
Patience, patience and more patience by wag864
226 / 365

Patience, patience and more patience

Lovingly restoring this old boat, getting it ready for the new coat of paint. (St Monans Harbour, Fife)
Nifty fifty September challenge.
Sorry for the massive upload - catching up.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Kas

ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise