235 / 365
Autumn begins
Thistles and dandelions all turning to seed, disappearing for the season.
For the nifty fifty September challenge.
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
Kas
ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
1061
photos
65
followers
53
following
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
Views
1
Album
New Year - 2020
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
19th September 2020 11:07pm
Tags
nature
,
landscape
,
autumn
