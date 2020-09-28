Sign up
Temptation
A little shop down at the Barras (local weekend market in Glasgow) - with good old fashioned sweets to lure you in. No fancy chocolate here - just the good stuff. Couldn't see an Spangles though.
Nifty fifty September challenge
28th September 2020
28th Sep 20
Tags
b&w
,
shop
,
nf-sooc-2020
