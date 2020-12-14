Previous
Next
Gone With The Wind by wag864
253 / 365

Gone With The Wind

A very windy morning, heralded a very wet and dark day. View from the house overlooking the fields at the back.
14th December 2020 14th Dec 20

Kas

ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
69% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise