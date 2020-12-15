Sign up
A Gift
A former patient sent this in to the hospital - handmade - as a thank you and to wish all the staff a Merry Christmas. Pride of place on the front door.
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
Kas
ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
New Year - 2020
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
18th December 2020 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
holly
,
wreath
,
holidays
,
festive
