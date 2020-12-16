Sign up
Previous
Next
255 / 365
Reindeers ready, but where is Santa?
A quick jaunt into Glasgow to see the Christmas lights in George Square before we are all stuck indoors once more.
16th December 2020
16th Dec 20
0
0
Kas
ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
1085
photos
68
followers
59
following
70% complete
View this month »
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
New Year - 2020
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
19th December 2020 8:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
winter
,
lights
,
city
,
santa
,
holidays
,
festive
,
glasgow
