There's a new toy in town. by wag864
257 / 365

There's a new toy in town.

Getting The LEGO all sorted out for 2021. I am contemplating a 365 Lego theme for next year. I did a Keyworker month earlier in the year, and found this helped keep me camera focussed and motivated and also, it felt good.
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

