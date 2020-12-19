Previous
When the clouds disappear, magic happens. by wag864
258 / 365

When the clouds disappear, magic happens.

Some afternoon sunshine and a temporary reprieve from the wind and rain. Still bitterly cold mind you! The water has receded slightly, it almost burst into the fields the day before.
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Kas

ace
@wag864
Update March 2020: I have had a bit of a hiatus - 2 years!! My camera mojo kinda dipped after I came back from a...
