And just like that the sun is gone. by wag864
259 / 365

And just like that the sun is gone.

And winter in all her dark majesty reigns once more.
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Kas

ace
@wag864
70% complete

marlboromaam ace
Still a very lovely capture!
December 21st, 2020  
