Long and winding road by wag864
262 / 365

Long and winding road

Tricky drive into work this morning. Overnight snow fall and -6 meant for lots of ice and frost. Sneaky phone shot on the drive up to the hospital.
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

@wag864
marlboromaam ace
How beautiful! How about a horse drawn sleigh ride?
December 29th, 2020  
