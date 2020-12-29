Sign up
Long and winding road
Tricky drive into work this morning. Overnight snow fall and -6 meant for lots of ice and frost. Sneaky phone shot on the drive up to the hospital.
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
Kas
@wag864
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
New Year - 2020
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
29th December 2020 9:04am
Tags
phone
,
trees
,
landscape
,
scotland
,
countryside
marlboromaam
ace
How beautiful! How about a horse drawn sleigh ride?
December 29th, 2020
