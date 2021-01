The show must go on.

Despite the lockdown restrictions, some essential services have to keep going, and PhotoNinja caught up with the guys from Roads-R-Us as they deal with emergency road repairs due to the extreme weather conditions. "We need to get the roads fixed to keep everyone moving. And those thermal vests from Auntie Margo at Christmas are working a wee treat in this cold," joked Ian. A quick portrait shot before the guys returned to the task in hand. Stay safe everyone, and all you keyworkers. We need you.