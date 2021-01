New Screensaver Required

Lego workcrew turned up to install PhotoNinja's new screensaver. They came prepared to replace a billboard and were a bit confused to find the Mac instead. Slightly misunderstood the communiqué. PhotoNinja gave them a voucher for the local drive through Starbucks to make up for a wasted journey. PhotoNinja played around with the HDR settings in camera for her image of the day.



Thank you so much for all your comments and views of The LEGO images. Everyone is hugely appreciated.