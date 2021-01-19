Previous
Next
Just another day at the office. by wag864
285 / 365

Just another day at the office.

Day 19 - PhotoNinja is doing a piece for the local newspaper on working from home, and met up with May this afternoon. "It has taken a wee bit of time getting in to the swing of working from home, but I think I'm getting the hang of it now. Luckily I have a spare room for my office set up - so that has been great. Even relocated my coffee maker to keep me company throughout the day, lol." Interview with May will be in the weekly Recorder - so don't forget to check online for the full story. PhotoNinja out!
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Kas

ace
@wag864
Update January 2021: In 2020 my photography fell flat - working as a keyworker in the health sector drained a lot of my energy and...
78% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carolinesdreams ace
Great setting for the lego key workers. Wonderful storytelling.
January 19th, 2021  
bkb in the city
No place like home
January 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise