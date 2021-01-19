Just another day at the office.

Day 19 - PhotoNinja is doing a piece for the local newspaper on working from home, and met up with May this afternoon. "It has taken a wee bit of time getting in to the swing of working from home, but I think I'm getting the hang of it now. Luckily I have a spare room for my office set up - so that has been great. Even relocated my coffee maker to keep me company throughout the day, lol." Interview with May will be in the weekly Recorder - so don't forget to check online for the full story. PhotoNinja out!